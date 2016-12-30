90.6% of companies paid retrenchment benefits

The proportion of establishments paying retrenchment benefits was 90.6 per cent last year, although it had fallen slightly from past years, a Ministry of Manpower report revealed yesterday.

The findings were part of the ministry's Retrenchment Benefits Survey done every four years, which also showed that last year's rate was the lowest since 2004, when the retrenchment benefits payment rate was 95.7 per cent.

From Jan 1, employers will have to notify the ministry of retrenchment exercises within five working days after informing their employees. This will help agencies assist retrenched locals in finding alternative employment and training.