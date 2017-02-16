About the competition

This annual stock-pitch competition, in its fourth year now, serves as a platform for tertiary students to showcase equity research skill.

Their stock-pitch ideas are critiqued and validated by a panel of professional judges, comprising equity research analysts, finance professionals and academics.

To simulate the hectic schedule and dynamic environment which investment analysts and asset managers commonly face, the participants had five days to submit a research report setting out a "buy/sell/hold" recommendation on a single stock over a one-year investment time horizon.

Based on the report submissions, eight teams were selected and given 48 hours to prepare their final presentation. The judging criteria included quality of the analysis, presentation delivery and responses during the question and answer session.

Ms Lynn Gaspar, senior vice-president for client development and relationship at SGX, said: "This year's finalists had stock recommendations that reflect a bullish outlook for the year ahead.

"During the competition, the students demonstrated breadth of valuation techniques and fundamental financial analysis. And they did a good job of defending their assumptions and understanding of the companies' business during the pitch.

"As the competition continues to rack up record participation, we hope it inspires our students to pursue fast-paced careers in investments or trading and gives them confidence to start investing early."