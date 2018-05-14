Airbus, Boeing fight for lucrative services market

Airbus and Boeing may have built their global success on the back of the transcontinental airliners, but they are now eyeing another lucrative side of the aviation sector - parts and repairs.

While booming demand for air travel has seen the world's top plane-makers ramp up production, it is the multi-billion-dollar after-sales service market that is taking an increasing amount of their attention.

The aircraft titans are expanding their presence in the sector, which is dominated by maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft but also covers services from training to parts supply.

The European and American companies have long done some business in after-sales support, but they are now moving to win greater market share and take on other players such as Germany's Lufthansa Technik.

"The services market is more lucrative than aircraft sales because it has more potential and it covers many spectrums," said Mr Shukor Yusof, analyst at aviation research company Endau Analytics in Malaysia.

"Boeing and Airbus - they have to be part of it. When you sell an aircraft, it is in your interest to have a full package of after-market services."

Boeing predicts the value of the 41,000 planes to be delivered worldwide over the next 20 years will be around US$6 trillion (S$8 trillion) - while demand for services to support this fleet will be worth around US$8.5 trillion.

In Singapore, Airbus' wholly-owned subsidiary Satair Group has an 11,000 sq m warehouse to house spare parts.

They range from a main landing gear for an A380, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to a washer worth one cent.

They can be dispatched from the warehouse - Airbus's biggest such facility in Asia, and second biggest in the world - within four hours of receiving an order, with plans to further slash the waiting time.

Both Airbus and Boeing play up their intimate knowledge of the aircraft they produce as an advantage in providing after-sales support over others who could provide the services, including the airlines.