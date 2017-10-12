Alibaba to set up first of seven R&D centres worldwide in Singapore

A cutting-edge research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore to be built by Chinese technology giant Alibaba will be among the first of seven such facilities across the globe to be up and running.

The programme will bring R&D investment by Alibaba to US$15 billion (S$20.3 billion) over the next three years, the company announced yesterday.

Singapore is set to house a facility for advanced computing technologies under Alibaba's Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook Academy initiative, unveiled yesterday near its Hangzhou headquarters.

Alibaba did not disclose the amount of funds to be invested in the facility here, though it will announce further details later.

The lab in Singapore will be joined by six others - two in China, two in the United States and one each in Russia and Israel - with a focus on research in areas such as machine learning and network security.

The programme is set to add 100 research jobs at Alibaba, which already employs about 25,000 engineers and scientists worldwide. - THE STRAITS TIMES

