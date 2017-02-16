Almost flat retail sales may be due to lower domestic demand

Retail sales were almost flat in December, with various industry segments turning in patchy performances.

Turnover in the retail sector grew 2.2 per cent last year - less than half the pace seen in 2015 - despite a record number of overseas visitor arrivals, suggesting that domestic demand was lower.

Retail takings edged up just 0.4 per cent in December from a year earlier as sales at car showrooms slowed to a crawl.

Motor vehicle sales inched up just 0.9 per cent from the same month in 2015, a muted end to 2016 after strong car sales stopped overall retail turnover from sinking into the red for much of the year.

Excluding vehicles, retail takings rose 0.3 per cent in December over the same month a year earlier - the first such positive reading since January last year, noted OCBC economist Selena Ling.

Sellers of medical goods and toiletries, recreational goods and furniture and household equipment saw stronger takings year-on-year, but other segments, including clothing and footwear, as well as computer and telecommunications equipment, fared less well.

December's patchy showing capped a lacklustre year for the Singapore retail scene.

Ms Ling noted that Singapore recorded a record number of visitor arrivals at 16.4 million last year, as well as record tourism receipts at $24.8 billion, up 13.9 per cent from 2015.

"Interestingly, the shopping component in tourism receipts rose strongly by 48 per cent for the first three quarters of 2016, but did not seem to benefit the local retail scene to the same quantum.

"This could imply that the domestic households probably tightened their belts and cut back on private consumption," she said.

Ms Ling expects retail sales to continue growing at a modest pace this year.

"With the softening in the domestic labour market conditions, private consumption may stay restrained in the first half of the year," she said.