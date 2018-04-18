Asia Gardens in Spottiswoode area sold $343m

Asia Gardens comprises 80 apartments and four penthouses on a land area of about 72,059 sq ft. It could yield a condominium of up to 36 storeys.

Asia Gardens, in Everton Road in the Spottiswoode enclave, has been sold en bloc for $343 million to a consortium led by developer Sustained Land.

The other partners are builder-cum-developer Ho Lee Group and an investment holding company fully owned by Mr Loi Pok Yen, logistics company CWT's group chief executive.

Owners of the 23-storey freehold development, which has 80 apartment units and four penthouses, are expected to receive gross sale proceeds of between $3.476 million and $7.73 million per unit.

The sale price reflects a land rate of $1,722 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr). Due to the high development baseline, there is no development charge payable, which translates to $1,565 psf ppr including the 10 per cent bonus balcony area.

The development, which was completed in the late 1980s, has a land area of approximately 72,059 sq ft and a gross plot ratio of 2.8. It is close to the Central Business District (CBD) and near Marina Bay, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road and HarbourFront, said marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company yesterday.

It can potentially be redeveloped into a 36-storey residential condominium project with approximately 264 apartment units, subject to approval.

Its asking price when the tender was launched last month was $338 million.

"Asia Gardens represents probably the last freehold residential redevelopment site in the precinct," Edmund Tie & Company's senior director of investment advisory Swee Shou Fern said.

"It is ideally oriented with north-south facing and units in the new development will be able to enjoy unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline and sea beyond the Tanjong Pagar port area."