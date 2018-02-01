Attorney-General Lucien Wong joins MAS board of directors

New board members will be taking up their positions at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Economic Development Board (EDB) today.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong is joining the MAS in an appointment that will run until May 31, 2020.

He was chairman and senior partner of Singapore's largest law firm, Allen & Gledhill, and has over 30 years of legal experience, specialising in banking, corporate and financial services. He started as a legal assistant at Drew & Napier in 1979, after graduating top of his law class at the University of Singapore, now the National University of Singapore. In 1982, he became partner of the firm. He then moved to Allen & Gledhill, where he was managing partner from 1998 to 2012.

Mr Wong was previously chairman of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. He was also a director at Singapore Press Holdings.

Also, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced board changes at EDB.

Its new board members are: Mr Alexander Hungate, president and chief executive of Sats; Mr Suranjan Magesvaran, president of Procter & Gamble (Asia-Pacific) and Procter & Gamble (India, Middle East and Africa); Mr Wouter Van Wersch, president and chief executive of General Electric, Asia-Pacific; and Mr Gan Seow Kee, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific.

In addition, Ms Tan Gee Keow, deputy secretary of the strategy group in the Prime Minister's Office, and Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress, were re-appointed as EDB board members.