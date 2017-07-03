Bangladesh arrests three female militants

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested three female members of an Islamist extremist group blamed for the deadly Dhaka cafe siege, officials said yesterday, as authorities continue to crack down on militant outfits a year after the attack.

The three women were arrested late on Saturday following a failed suicide bombing after their hideout was raided in western Kushtia district's Bheramara town, 228km from the capital Dhaka.

Local police chief Nur Hossain Khandker told AFP that one of the suspects wearing a suicide bomb vest tried to blow herself up as she rushed towards authorities after being asked to surrender.

"She failed and we arrested her without any harm. Later she said she couldn't find the trigger, or else, there would have been many casualties," Mr Khandker said.