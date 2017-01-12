Blazing speed from Singtel

Singtel said yesterday that it has launched Singapore's fastest mobile network, with the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.

The telco said this delivers up to 50 per cent faster download speeds than prevailing LTE services, allowing customers to download a full-length HD movie in less than two minutes over mobile data.

The 450 Mbps service is available to all Singtel 4G customers at no additional charge.

The telco added that customers with Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge started enjoying 450 Mbps speeds from yesterday.