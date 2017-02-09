The boons of fixed income securities

Fixed income securities, such as bonds, possess the benefit of equities and fixed deposits as they give flexibility to achieving various goals.

Here is how they work: The corporation has to return the initial amount (principal) upon the maturity of the bond and pay interest to you in the form of coupons through the life of the fixed income security.

These payments are typically semi-annual and occur from the time of issuance of the security to its maturity.

There are two main benefits - it is a regular source of income over the duration that the investor keeps the fixed income product, and capital preservation, barring any catastrophic events.

In recent years, local retail investors have the option of investing in local companies such as Aspial Corp, Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Oxley Holdings, as well as the Government-backed Singapore Savings Bonds.

- LINETTE HENG