Breadtalk's third-quarter profit up 22.2%

BreadTalk Group posted a 22.2 per cent increase in third-quarter earnings to $4 million on lower expenses. Revenue at BreadTalk, whose brands include Toast Box, Food Republic and Din Tai Fung, dipped 2 per cent to $154.3 million for the three months to Sept 30.

But the bottom line was boosted by a 7.1 per cent decrease in distribution and selling expenses for the quarter to $59.3 million from $63.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share rose to 1.41 cents from 1.16 cents previously while net asset value per share firmed to 56.7 cents compared with 54 cents as at Dec 31.

Group revenue for the first nine months declined 2.6 per cent year on year to $449.5 million.

But net profit surged to 139.5 per cent to $16.8 million from $7 million a year ago on lower cost of sales and expenses.

The company said that excluding one-off items, core food and beverage business net profit for the nine months would have been $12.1 million, up from $2.4 million in the year-ago period.