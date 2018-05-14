Brexit seen threatening UK links in EU supply chain

Ms Mandy Ridyard knew Brexit was going to be a challenge for her aviation components firm, but it was still a shock when she heard a French company bluntly ruling out British suppliers from an international bid for a contract in China.

There was just too much uncertainty about Brexit to include British companies in the group, a representative of the firm told a meeting of business representatives and government officials from Britain and France in February.

"The elephant in the room was Brexit," Ms Ridyard said of the meeting, organised by the British embassy in Paris to spur more bilateral business but only serving to increase her anxiety about Britain's departure from the European Union.

"If companies are not currently looking to the UK for their products, then we will be losing out on a generation of strategic deals," Ms Ridyard said.

One of the biggest concerns for manufacturers as Britain heads into crunch Brexit negotiations is over one of the building blocks of cross-border trade: A customs regime.

There are signs that many EU companies are holding back on using British firms in their supply chains - which can involve parts criss-crossing borders several times - because of what they still don't know about tariffs, regulations and potential costly delays at the border.

Mr Jeegar Kakkad, policy director at ADS, a British aerospace trade group, said big aviation firms were now asking British suppliers to warehouse a month's worth of stock at their own expense, to offset the risk of Brexit border delays.

"That is going to be a significant challenge in particular for smaller companies," he said.

CUSTOMS UNION REJECTED

Employers groups say the best way to limit the impact of Brexit would be to keep the world's sixth-biggest economy in a customs union with the EU.

Although staying in a customs union would not affect Britain's huge services industry, it would avoid tariffs on trade in goods with the bloc and, crucially for manufacturers who have spent years honing just-in-time schedules, it would reduce the risk of border delays.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out the customs union option, however.

Brexit campaigners, including some of May's own ministers, object to it because it would stop Britain from striking bilateral trade deals, one of the big advantages of Brexit according to the Leave campaign in 2016.

Trade minister Liam Fox, a Leave supporter, said staying in a customs union would be a "complete sell-out" of voters.

Many manufacturers are worried there might be no customs deal at all, putting their supply chains at serious risk.

For sure, Brexit has had some upsides for British companies.

More British companies plan to move production back to Britain from the EU than those intending to invest in the bloc, a survey by EEF, a manufacturing body, found.

But employers say the biggest issue counting against British firms when it comes to clinching EU work is the uncertainty.

A survey of supply chain managers published in March by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed nearly one in four British firms with suppliers in the EU were struggling to secure contracts that run beyond Brexit in March 2019. - REUTERS