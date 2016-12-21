Brokers' take

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST | NEUTRAL

TARGET PRICE: S$0.78

DEC 20 CLOSE: S$0.825

Phillip Securities Research, Dec 20

Cache Changi Districentre 3, which is located at 6 Changi North Way, was one of two maiden acquisitions for Cache after its listing in April 2010.

The two maiden acquisitions were 6 Changi North Way and 4 Penjuru Lane (Kim Heng Warehouse), which has since been divested in June 2015.

Cache Changi Districentre 3 was valued at $32 million on Feb 28, 2011, and purchased for $30.9 million on March 31, 2011, through a sale and leaseback agreement with APC Distributors (Pte) Ltd.

On a full year basis, Cache Changi Districentre 3 contributes just below 3 per cent of portfolio GRI in FY16 and FY17, by our estimates. There will be no impact to FY16 estimated, as the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The property was valued at $26.1 million at the end of FY15 and it is now being sold for $25.5 million, in line with its Nov 30, 2016 valuation. Overall, the property is now being sold for $5.4 million less than the original purchase consideration of S$30.9 million.

We think that the modest downward revaluation for Cache Changi Districentre 3 for the 11 months between Dec 31, 2015 and Nov 30, 2016 is not reflective of what all the properties in the portfolio will encounter at the end of the year.

Specifically, it would not come as a surprise to us if Hi-Speed Logistics Hub, which has been converted to multitenancy lease in Q4 FY16, were to be revalued downwards by more than 10 per cent.

Maintain "Neutral" rating with lower dividend discount model valuation of $0.78.