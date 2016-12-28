Brokers' take

Compiled by Kenneth Lim, The Business Times

SPACKMAN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.32

DEC 27 CLOSE: $0.192

RHB Research, Dec 27

Master, a South Korean crime-action film, opened at the top of the South Korean box office on the first day of its release (Dec 21). It maintained its position throughout the Christmas holidays, capturing more than 55 per cent of the country's total box office revenue over the period.

As of Sunday, it had accumulated more than three million ticket sales grossing over US$20 million (S$29 million), just over four days of release.

To put things into context, movies such as the animated Sing, released on the same date, accumulated only 570,000 ticket admissions over the same period.

Our channel checks locally have also shown that Master is a hit among the locals, having generated positive media coverage.

The distribution rights have been pre-sold to 31 countries, with the foreign release of Master to be launched in the United States, followed by Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

This is a positive sign for Spackman, and provides ancillary revenue in addition to its box office sales in South Korea.

With the divestment of loss-making Opus Pictures reducing selling, general and administration costs by a significant 70 per cent, Master's performance would likely be an additional impetus to bounce it back into profitability, laying the foundation for it returning to the black in FY17.

Its other production house, Zip Cinema Co, has a good track record and aims to produce one to two movies per annum.

Coupled with Spackman's joint ventures to film other movies, these factors are likely to spur growth, going forward.

With the strong performance of Master, we raise our expectation of total ticket admissions by an additional one million to 8.5 million, which would yield profit of US$7 million and easily bring Spackman back into the black.

As a result, our FY16 forecast net profit after tax is raised by 300 per cent to US$1.76 million.

With lower operating expenses with the disposal of Opus pictures, the success of the movie validating Spackman's credentials as a movie producer and its turnaround, we maintain "buy" and raise our target price to $0.32, which implies 18 times FY17 forecast price-earnings ratio.

We also expect Spackman to continue to produce at least two to three movies for FY17 forecast. The key risk to our forecasts would be the uncertainty over movie ticket sales.

