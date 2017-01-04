Brokers' take

DBS GROUP | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $17.83

JAN 3 CLOSE: $17.32

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 3

While the global outlook is showing some signs of improvement, the underlying softness for the Singapore economy and selective sectors (including oil and gas and property) remains.

For DBS, the five-year average PB ratio is around 1.15. But with a still mixed-outlook for the region, we think that for the near term, the stock will continue to trade at a discount to this level, likely within the 0.95x-1.05x PB band (translating to fair value estimates of $16.94 to $18.72).

With the recent re-rating of banking stocks, we have moved our valuation peg to 1x book, resulting in a fair value estimate of $17.83. A better level to re-enter the stock will be at $16.80 or lower.

SINGAPORE STRATEGY | NO RATING

UOB Kay Hian, Jan 3

Based on a 15 per cent discount to long-term mean P/B and PE, our end-17 FSSTI target is 3,000, pointing to a modest 4.1 per cent upside. Earnings disappointments could see the FSSTI range come down to 2,890-2,960.

After two consecutive years of earnings recession, we forecast 2017 EPS to grow 10.5 per cent yoy, led by the plantation, aviation and telecommunications sectors. However, downside risks remain. Given lacklustre recovery and moderate valuations, we are selective on blue chips, favouring laggards with earnings visibility and dividend yields. In this bucket, we like OCBC, Singtel and ComfortDelGro.

Investment themes that could drive outperformance include: a) New Economy beneficiaries - Keppel T&T, SingPost and Venture; b) scalable companies - Keppel T&T, Raffles Medical; c) earnings visibility and yield - FLT, SingTel and Venture; d) stock-specific catalysts - Duty Free International.

SINGAPORE STRATEGY | NO RATING

RHB, Jan 3

Although the consensus 2017 index EPS estimate has declined by 15 per cent last year, consensus is still forecasting EPS growth of 5 per cent this year, which we believe may be difficult to achieve. We estimate 2017 EPS growth at 3.5 per cent, which may also be at risk if there is a sharp deterioration in the economic outlook.

Our top picks for sustained earnings growth outlook - Dairy Farm for its recent efforts to enhance margins. City Developments for its asset monetisation ability and continuing acquisition potential. ComfortDelGro for its ability to grow despite rising competition and for its increasing dividend payout.

We value the FSSTI based on forward P/E of 14x, which is in line with the historical average P/E of 13.9x and also where the index is trading right now. Our index target of 3,010 for end-2017 offers 4.5 per cent return.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.