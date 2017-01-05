Brokers' take

COMFORTDELGRO | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $2.95

JAN 4 CLOSE: $2.51

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 4

ComfortDelGro (CDG) recently announced the acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent stake in ComfortDelGro Cabcharge (CDC) for a cash consideration of A$186 million (S$195 million), based on a valuation of 4.6x FY15 Ebitda of CDC.

CDC is one of the largest private bus operators in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia.

Trans-Cab announced last week taxi rental rate cuts ranging between -22 per cent and -35 per cent for one-man operation taxi hirers. We believe it wants to achieve lower fleet idle rate in the shortest time possible.

We do not expect CDG to engage in direct rental rate cuts as its taxi fleet idle rate is still close to 0 per cent, and its continuous fleet renewal programme helps justify the higher rental rates.

CDG is not sitting still as it is gradually shifting taxi operations from fixed rental rate to revenue risk sharing model. Taxi hirers pay up to 50 per cent less in rental rates, but CDG takes a cut in their fare revenues.

As we factor in the Australian acquisition, cut FY17/18F taxi operating profit by 3 per cent/6.8 per cent, and increase our risk-free rate assumption from 2 per cent to 2.6 per cent, our DCF-derived FV drops from $3.08 to $2.95. Even if we assume a highly unlikely 50 per cent plunge in taxi revenue in FY18, our FV drops to $2.49.

COMFORTDELGRO | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $3.24

JAN 4 CLOSE: $2.51

RHB, Jan 4

While competition from Uber and Grab is real, ComfortDelGro (CDG) has not seen meaningful impact on its taxi business here.

Its taxi fleet hired-out rates have been steady at 99 per cent, with revenue continuing to grow. We estimate a sharp decline in taxi fleet size for smaller taxi companies - this would provide CDG with an opportunity to grow its fleet although at a much slower pace.

We expect its taxi rental rates (and revenues) to rise in line with its plans to replace end-of-lifecycle Hyundai Sonata cars with newer taxis. We expect its bus business to book 7 per cent to 8 per cent Ebit margins from 4Q16 under the Government contracting model, which should support growth into 2017. Its rail unit should see revenues increase amid higher ridership once the Downtown Line Stage 3 is operational in September.

We believe CDG should benefit from rail ridership growth and fare increases. Key risks are a lower than estimated margin for the bus business, drop in taxi hire-out rate, among others.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.