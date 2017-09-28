Brokers' take

Compiled by Lynette Khoo

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.94

SEPT 27 CLOSE: $1.85

DBS Group Research, Sept 27

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) announced the expansion of its investment mandate to include overseas income producing real estate primary for data-center use.

The new mandate will be effective from Oct 26. Key target markets that the Reit manager has identified include gateway cities in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the US.

These cities offer advanced infrastructure power and global connectivity which support the growth of data-center real estate.

With strong government support (including intellectual property rights and data sovereignty) and a pro-business environment, there will be opportunities for MIT to establish a meaningful presence there.

It can also tap the sponsor, Mapletree Investments, for its experience, contacts and expertise in investing worldwide.

MIT targets that overseas data-centres could form close to 20 per cent of aggregate asset under management. Based on the Reit's asset under management of $3.77 billion as at June 30, overseas data-centers could comprise up to $600 million.

KSH HOLDINGS | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $0.69

SEPT 27 CLOSE: $0.75

OCBC Investment Research, Sept 27

KSH reported that the 10th Chinese National Youth Rock Climbing Championship has officially commenced at the Mountain Climbing Training Centre & Outdoor Sports Centre in Gaobeidian, Hebei Province, China, which is part of the consortium's Sino-Singapore Health City development project.

The championship attracted more than 150 contestants from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and the management team expects that the Sino-Singapore Health City will be a choice destination for national and world competitions which will attract tourists, sport broadcasters and outdoor sport lovers.

The Sino-Singapore Health City project is being developed by a Singapore consortium consisting of KSH Holdings Limited, Oxley Holdings Limited, Lian Beng Group Limited, Heeton Holdings Limited and Zap Piling Pte Ltd.

Our fair value estimate of $0.86 is adjusted to $0.69 to reflect the recent bonus share issuance of one bonus share for every four existing shares. Maintain Hold.