Brokers' take

MANULIFE US REIT | BUY

TARGET PRICE: US$0.96

JAN 6 CLOSE: US$0.84

RHB, Jan 6

We expect US office demand to strengthen further in 2017 from pro-business policies of President-elect Donald Trump. While a faster-than-expected US Federal Reserve rate hike generally has a negative impact on yield instruments such as real estate investment trusts (Reits), we believe the impact on Manulife US Reit is mitigated. This is as such an event would coincide with a pick-up in the US economy and consequently an improvement in office demand. The rate hike would also result in the strengthening of US dollar, benefitting Asian currency investors.

We expect Manulife US Reit to acquire at least one yield-accretive office property in 2017 further boosting its DPU. Near-term acquisitions are expected to be bite-sized, at US$100-150 million targeting secondary cities to provide further portfolio diversification. Our target price is based on a five-year dividend discount model (cost of equity: 8.5 per cent, terminal growth: 2 per cent).

SINGAPORE BANKING | OVERWEIGHT

UOB Kay Hian, Jan 6

The banking sector is lifted by tailwinds from higher interest rates and bond yields while headwinds from the oil and gas (O&G) sector have diminished. DBS and OCBC trade at 2017F P/B of 0.99x and 1.03x, at a discount of 26 per cent and 38 per cent below their long-term mean respectively. These discounts should shrink as the equity market regains its composure.

TROUBLED ACCOUNTS

We believe Singapore banks have already recognised the larger troubled accounts from the oil & gas (O&G) sector as non-performing loans (NPLs). Assuming all NPLs in the O&G sector occur in the offshore support services (OSS) segment, we estimate DBS, OCBC and UOB have recognised 15.1 per cent (Q2 2016: 10.1 per cent), 21.5 per cent (Q2 2016: 16.4 per cent) and 31.1 per cent (Q2 2016: 17.1 per cent) respectively of loans extended to the OSS segment as NPLs. The damage appears to be already done. Our top pick is DBS (Buy, target: S$21.20) due to its high-beta to rising interest rates, followed by OCBC (Buy, target: S$10.65).

