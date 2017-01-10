Brokers' take

Compiled by Melissa Tan, The Business Times

TRIYARDS HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.47

JAN 9 CLOSE: $0.32

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 9

Gross profit margin was 11.5 per cent in the quarter compared to 18.7 per cent in 1QFY16 and 12.9 per cent in 4QFY16 - we believe that the management's aim is to sustain yard utilisation while earning decent profits under this tough operating environment, albeit with lower margins.

Borrowings were higher due to increased working capital required for major projects reaching an advanced stage of construction. Net gearing was 0.66x in the quarter while interest coverage (Ebitda/Interest exp) was 4.1x. We understand that core debt used to finance assets of the group (not working capital) is about US$12 million (S$17.2 million).

Despite the tough operating environment, the group has been profitable every quarter.

Though earnings may be lacklustre going forward, the stock is now trading close to 0.3x book, which we feel is too low for a company that is unlikely to make significant impairments in the foreseeable future.

We note that Swissco (under judicial management) only owes a few remaining millions to Triyards for a liftboat.

In an extreme scenario in which all trade receivables, inventories and WIP are wiped out, this would leave half of total assets remaining. Based on a conservative 0.55x FY17F book multiple, we raise our FV to $0.47 and upgrade our rating.

SPACKMAN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.32

JAN 9 CLOSE: $0.192

RHB, Jan 9

With Master being a big hit, Zip Cinemas, under Spackman Entertainment Group (SEG), has affirmed its status as a premium Korean movie producer.

FY16F would still be a loss-making year for SEG due to operating costs from OPUS Pictures, which was only disposed last August while profits from the blockbuster Master would only be recorded in 1Q17F.

This is mainly because SEG is not the presenter or distributor and would only be able to get a share of the consolidated earnings after screening ends. This also means that its earnings should see a spike in 1Q17F, as most of the profits from Master would likely kick in by then.

Their next production, Golden Slumber, is slated for 2H17 with top A-listers starring in it.

We believe that this movie, coupled with future productions, should drive earnings and drive its turnaround.

We expect the movie to be profitable and expect a conservative base case of 4 million ticket admissions, which would likely yield profits of $2.6 million for SEG.

We believe that FY17F would be the inflection point for SEG back into strong profitability, driven by earnings from Master which is already yielding operating profits of US$4 million.

