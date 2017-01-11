Brokers' take

Compiled by Melissa Tan, The Business Times

SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.63

JAN 10 CLOSE: $0.445

RHB, Jan 10

Singapore Medical Group (SMG), through its entity, entered Vietnam's private healthcare market via a 32 per cent US$1.6 million (S$2.3 million) investment stake in CityClinic Asia.

This is in line with its regional expansion strategy for Asia.

CityClinic Asia reported losses of US$0.4 million in FY15, mainly due to start-up costs.

We do not expect SMG's FY17F earnings to be materially impacted by this acquisition. We believe SMG's entry into Vietnam is prudent and that this is just the beginning of SMG's expansion plans.

We expect SMG to likely consider purchasing businesses that are valued below 15x P/E.

With a turnaround now further validated by organic and inorganic growth, we maintain our buy recommendation on SMG with our DCF-based TP of $0.63 implying a 27x FY17F P/E.

THAI BEVERAGE | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.01

JAN 10 CLOSE: $0.855

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 10

Since Chang Beer's rebranding, we believe it has emerged stronger and its market share has enjoyed good gains to about 40 per cent.

This invites keen competition and new products by its peers. But the success of its peers' moves would have to depend on things that take time.

Despite the near-term weakness expected due to the mourning period, we see the spirits segment staying largely resilient and beer segment driving steady growth ahead.

We are also encouraged by the group's longer-term efforts and diversification plans, which can potentially be accelerated by a corporate restructuring, still slated to happen this year.

MERMAID MARITIME | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.24

JAN 10 CLOSE: $0.192

DBS Group Research, Jan 9

Upgrade to buy - Mermaid now looks set to escape the downturn relatively unscathed.

Mermaid's recent cancellation of its two newbuild tender rigs and one Diving Support Vessel puts to rest the risk of obtaining financing associated with those units. Mermaid has low gearing of about 0.11x with no bonds and no capex outstanding - a big comfort factor.

Though the stock has rallied, we believe some upside remains on the table - our P/BV valuation derives a TP of $0.24, implying 29 per cent upside.

Chances of privatisation provides further upside potential.

We raise our P/BV peg to 0.7x - slightly above our peg for PACC Offshore Services Holdings, our top choice amongst SGX-listed OSV operators, yielding a new TP of $0.24, representing an about 29 per cent upside. Our two-stage DCF (9.2 per cent WACC; terminal growth 1 per cent) valuation, used as a cross-check measure, also supports this.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.