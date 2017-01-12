Brokers' take

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$3.36

JAN 11 CLOSE: S$3.03

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 11

Though its marine segment is facing headwinds, the longer-term outlook for the utilities segment remains positive, and the group is well-positioned to seize emerging market opportunities with its strong track record in generating and supplying power, steam and natural gas; and providing total water and wastewater solutions for industries.

In Singapore, however, the group has been facing more competition due to an overcapacity issue in the power generation market. Looking ahead, there will be full liberalisation of the retail electricity market (this is separate from the wholesale market).

SCI's genco is not in the top three in terms of generation capacity, and we expect that this impending development would level the playing field for industry players, and that the impact may be greater for the top three gencos.

We have updated our SOTP valuation to incorporate our higher FV for the marine division, and tweaked our estimates for the utilities segment.

Our FV for SCI rises to S$3.36. At current levels, the utilities stub is trading at about 0.75x book, which we feel is unjustified for a division that has in the past five years (and also likely in the future) netted ROEs of between 14 and 22 per cent.

BREADTALK | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$1.45

JAN 11 CLOSE: S$1.155

RHB, Jan 11

After three years of housekeeping in each of its business divisions, BreadTalk Group (BreadTalk) is still sparing no effort in tightening costs. On Dec 30, 2016, BreadTalk announced the transfer of its Taster Food subsidiary (Din Tai Fung restaurants) to another wholly owned subsidiary, Together Inc. This mini-restructuring exercise is expected to improve administrative and tax efficiencies and we expect more of such small-scale restructuring efforts this year.

We believe the Food Atrium segment is poised to turn around in 2017, after the major streamlining exercise last year. Operating losses from the segment have reduced to S$1.9 million in Q3 16 from S$5.7 million in Q4 15. The Restaurant segment is the most profitable for the group.

We believe further expansion of the Din Tai Fung chain in Thailand would be rewarding. We used a forward FY17F EV/EBITDA of 5x to derive our TP of S$1.45, which also implies FY17F P/E of 16.5x. The stock is trading at FY17F EV/EBITDA of 4x, which we believe is undeserved when compared to regional small-cap food and beverage peers' average EV/EBITDA of about 7x. Key risks to our earnings include potential high capex requirements to open new Din Tai Fung outlets in the UK region.