Brokers' take

Compiled by Melissa Tan, The Business Times

EZION HOLDINGS | BUY

OCBC INVESTMENT RESEARCH, JAN 13

JAN 13 CLOSE: S$0.42

Target price: S$0.54

According to Wood Mackenzie, global capital spending by exploration and production (E&P) companies will total US$450 billion (S$642b) in 2017, up 3 per cent compared with 2016 after two years of steep declines. Still, E&P investment in 2017 is expected to remain 40 per cent below the level in 2014, and we expect the operating environment to remain challenging.

Estimated capex for FY16 is US$80-90 million, while FY17 may see US$160-180 million of capex. We expect the group to report impairments in its upcoming FY16 results from the cancellation of certain past committed projects that no longer make economic sense. Oil prices are probably already past their worst. Based on a conservative 0.55x FY17F book, we raise our fair value estimate for Ezion to S$0.54, representing an upside potential of about 30 per cent from current levels. Upgrade to "buy".

SINGAPORE TELCOS | NO RATING

DBS Group Research, Jan 13

M1 and StarHub have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to study potential collaboration in mobile infrastructure sharing, with a focus on sharing radio access network (RAN), backhaul and access assets.

Upgrade StarHub and M1 to "hold". Most importantly, capex savings can help StarHub to sustain fixed dividend commitment of 20 Singapore cents DPS (about 6.5 per cent yield) and M1 to sustain 80 per cent earnings payout ratio (about 6 per cent yield) in FY18 and beyond.

We continue to model 8.5 per cent mobile revenue share for TPG in 2022, which may be little bit aggressive if incumbents can build network capacity cheaply.

Our revised DCF-based TPs for StarHub and M1 are S$3.01 (previously S$2.65) and S$2.09 (previously S$1.78) respectively.

The key reason for not upgrading StarHub to "buy" is potential mid-single-digit decline in FY17F earnings due to a sharp drop in adoption grant for National Broadband network.

M1 may also see a similar decline in FY17F earnings due to adverse impact of fair value accounting for iPhones.