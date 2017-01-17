Brokers' take

Compiled by Cai Haoxiang, The Business Times

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE | BUY (UPGRADE FROM HOLD)

TARGET PRICE: $8.30

JAN 16 CLOSE: $7.44

DBS Group Research, Jan 16

Market activity for the securities market improved in Q4 2016. The derivatives segment is also stabilising after steep declines in Q2 and Q3 2016.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is trading at 20 times forecast 2018 earnings, which is near the low in recent years, and is also slightly lower than Bursa Malaysia's 22 times and 33 times for the Hong Kong Exchange.

The worst may be over for the Singapore economy. The bottoming signals have emerged from the uptick in loan growth, which bounded back into positive territory after a year of contraction.

Singapore's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, in line with the global ones, is also firmly in expansion mode.

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL | BUY (INITIATING COVERAGE)

TARGET PRICE: $2.50

JAN 16 CLOSE: $1.54

CLSA, Jan 13

Best World (BW) is a direct-selling company that has built a credible track record.

Focusing on premium skin care, it is well established outside of Singapore, and thus, its investment merits are not fully appreciated.

BW's ability to succeed in highly competitive markets such as Taiwan and China is a testimony of management capabilities.

Despite the share-price rally (480 per cent over the past one year), the stock remains undervalued versus regional peers.

Fundamentals are underpinned by forecast 27 per cent earnings per share compound annual growth rate over 2016 to 2018 and strong free cashflow, and is backed by 40 per cent net cash equity.

Our target price at $2.50 is based on around 18 times forecast 2017 earnings, and a 30 per cent discount to peer group price-earnings to growth ratio.

UOL GROUP | ACCUMULATE (INITIATION)

TARGET PRICE: $7.05

JAN 16 CLOSE: $6.23

Phillip Securities Research, Jan 16

We favour UOL Group Ltd for its nimble and well-executed strategy especially in the current market environment, where demand is curbed by a series of property cooling measures in Singapore.

The result of the group's strategy mitigates its risk of facing potential charges or fines from clawback of additional buyers' stamp duty should there be an overhang of unsold properties in a development.