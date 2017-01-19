Brokers' take

SIIC ENVIRONMENT | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$0.68

JAN 18 CLOSE: S$0.58

DBS Group Research, Jan 17

Despite the possible dilution from the share placement, we maintain our "buy" rating.

The company is making good progress of gradually expanding its water treatment portfolio with good growth potential from upgrades and tariff hikes. It is also grabbing opportunities in the sludge treatment market.

After the share placement, its financial position will be strengthened, allowing it to conclude more mergers and acquisition transactions.

To reflect the share placement, our target price is adjusted to S$0.68, based on 25 times forecast 2017 earnings, excluding construction revenue.

KEPPEL REIT | NEUTRAL

TARGET PRICE: S$1.03

JAN 18 CLOSE: S$1.045

Citi Research, Jan 16

In a lead-up to its full-year results to be released on Jan 24, Keppel Reit announced it had reviewed the underlying methodology used to compute portfolio rental reversions in each of the first three quarters of 2016.

Based on this and given the absence of a prescribed market practice on rental reversion computation, it noted it had employed an inconsistent methodology in each of the quarters.

Following the review, Keppel Reit has decided to adopt the Q1 2016 methodology for the full year, which would take into account all types of lease renewals and all assets. Using this, rental reversions for H1 2016 and 9M 2016 would have been -11 per cent and -9 per cent.

We believe investors would mostly focus on the rationale for the announcement and may not see the absence of a "prescribed or uniform market practice" as a compelling justification in the shifts in computation methodology.

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT | OVERWEIGHT

CIMB Research, Jan 16

Property stocks have ticked up in recent months on the back of fund inflows, as well as newsflow, on potential M&A activities. The sector is currently trading at 36 per cent discount to revised net asset value, a tad higher than the minus one standard deviation below mean discount level.

At the current level, we think much of the oversupply concerns and rising interest rate environment have been priced in. We think catalysts such as increased land banking could emerge as the residential market digests the high incoming inventory.

Hence, we maintain our "overweight" call. Our top picks are UOL, City Developments and CapitaLand. Downside risks to our call include rising unemployment rate and a sharp spike in interest rates.