Brokers' take

HOTUNG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.90

JAN 20 CLOSE: $1.515

RHB Research, Jan 20

Hotung is one of the pioneers in the venture capital business, with over 30 years of investment and fund management experience. The group operates primarily in Taiwan, China, and Silicon Valley and has listed 200 companies on major exchanges around the world.

Hotung targets its investments towards select industries such as biotechnology, e-commerce, materials and smarthome key components.

Typically, profits are made upon portfolio exits, either through a trade sale or an initial public offering (IPO) process.

After a record year in 2015, we are forecasting a 30 per cent decline in net profit in 2016. Notwithstanding this, we think the group is still able to support a dividend of 12 cents, representing a dividend yield of 8 per cent.

The group has abundant liquidity with net cash position of NT$2.2 billion (S$100 million), which represents two-third of its market capitalisation.

Management has embarked on an active share buyback programme. Trading at just 0.5 time price to book, we think Hotung is attractively priced and undervalued.

Our target price of $1.90 is based on the stock trading up to a price to book ratio of 0.6 time and a yield of 7 per cent.

VIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.78

JAN 20 CLOSE: $0.77

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 20

Viva Industrial Trust (VIT) has completed the acquisition of newly completed ramp-up logistics development (Chin Bee Property) for $87.3 million, excluding the upfront land premium and stamp duty.

Our distribution per unit forecast for 2017 drops from 7.5 cents to 7.4 cents due to a slightly-less-than-full year contribution from the Chin Bee property.

This year, we look forward to two catalysts for an improvement of fundamentals at UE Biz­Hub.

They are the removal of hoarding and the completion of the Downtown Line connection at Expo nearer the end of the year. As we raise our risk-free rate from 2.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent, our fair value is pared down to $0.78. We reiterate our "buy" rating.