Brokers' take

OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.95

APRIL 4 CLOSE:$0.785

RHB, April 4

OUEHT's share price has fallen by 7 per cent over the last month, underperforming Singapore Reits' and Straits Times Index's +1 per cent and and -2 per cent, respectively.

Our channel checks indicate that demand for hotel rooms remains strong, with good response for the Singapore Airshow and growing passenger traffic at Changi Airport. The former saw a 10 per cent jump in trade visitors versus 2016. We believe Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (CPCA), being the nearest hotel in the vicinity, would have seen a corresponding positive impact.

We believe the market's likely concerns about its sponsor's issuance of exchangeable bonds is unwarranted, as it would have no material impact on its underlying distribution per unit.

OUEHT remains our top pick in the hospitality sector Reit, with unchanged target price of $0.95 (19 per cent upside).

EZION HOLDINGS | UNDER REVIEW

TARGET PRICE: UNDER REVIEW

APRIL 4 CLOSE: SUSPENDED

DBS Group Research, April 4

As earlier guided, Ezion posted a loss of US$1.0 billion (S$1.31b) for FY17.

The refinancing proposal, which has been approved by its lenders, security holders and shareholders, gives Ezion a 6-year runway as going-concern and additional credit line of US$118 million for working capital, and allows Ezion to seek strategic investors to strengthen its balance sheet and expand its liftboat fleet.

Ezion remains in talks with potential strategic shareholders that are synergistic with its existing liftboat business and financial investors to strengthen its balance sheet and position it to ride the sector's recovery.

Having strategic shareholders is a critical weapon required to win the other half of the battle i.e. earnings recovery.

Financial backing will be required to grow Ezion's operating fleet to tap demand for liftboats and Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU).

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $0.70

APRIL 4 CLOSE: $0.665

OCBC Investment, March 29

With the greater certainty we now have on the NK Ingredients issue and the divestment of KTL Offshore last month, we are more confident of Soilbuild Reit's prospects than we were before.

Our cost of equity decreases from 8.7 per cent to 8.5 per cent . After adjustments, our fair value increases from $0.68 to $0.70.

We do expect the operating environment in the industrial space to remain challenging for much of this year, but even with this in mind, we find Soilbuild Reit's unit price ($0.645) attractive. We upgrade Soilbuild Reit from hold to buy.

