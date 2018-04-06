Brokers' take

Compiled by Angela Tan

MINDCHAMPS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.86

APRIL 5 CLOSE: $0.78

KGI Research, April 5

MindChamps is partnering with China First Capital Group (CFCG) to launch a US$200 million fund for opening and acquiring preschools in China.

MindChamps continues to benefit from strong demand in the Singapore preschool market and has presence in other countries such as the UAE, Myanmar or the Philippines. However, we believe the firm's entry into the Chinese market would be the strongest growth driver for MindChamps's revenues going forward.

We believe MindChamps' strong branding and science-backed curriculum will allow the firm to capture market share in China. We also expect MindChamps' experience with educating children for Singapore's bilingual education system to give them an edge over other international preschools in China.

OXLEY HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.63

APRIL 5 CLOSE: $0.475

SCCM Research, April 4

From making its name in niche shoebox condo, Oxley has ventured into overseas developments from 2013 to become a global developer with an impeccable track record. Oxley has recently returned to the Singapore market, actively acquiring en-bloc sites and an office building, just in time for market recovery.

We believe the market is concerned with Oxley's high gearing level currently at 1.9 times as of FY17. Any possible equity raising to lower gearing may result in dilution. However, this may be mitigated by revenue recognition from booked sales, of which it is expected to progressively lower gearing.

WILMAR | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $3.45

APRIL 5 CLOSE: $3.10

RHB, April 5

China has retaliated against the US imposing tariffs on its exports, by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on soybeans imported from the US. China is the world's largest soybean importer, while Wilmar is the second-largest soybean crusher in China.

If the tariff takes effect, we think the long-term impact on Wilmar would be negative-to-neutral. Currently, there is strong demand for soybean meal from the livestock industry, but there is no certainty on whether Wilmar would be able to pass on any additional cost to customers.

Following the news of the soybean tariff, Wilmar's share price declined by 3 per cent to a fairly attractive level. Soybean prices also fell by 4 per cent. It remains unclear when the tariffs would be effected.

We maintain our buy call and target price of $3.45 on Wilmar, as the group could benefit from the short-term decline in soybean prices following the news.

