Brokers' take

Compiled by Cai Haoxiang, The Business Times

SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP | BUY (INITIATE)

TARGET PRICE: S$0.59

JAN 23 CLOSE: S$0.48

Maybank Kim Eng Research, Jan 22

This under-researched stock focuses on premium specialist healthcare services and is set to undergo high growth from robust expansion of its seven key specialities.

It offers:

a scalable asset-light model;

attractive market positioning;

good turnaround track record and high-profile shareholders.

Its renewed growth profile stems from its earnings turnaround in H1 2016, as a result of efforts from the new CEO and Mr Tony Tan (founder of Parkway Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar healthcare group today), who took over the ailing company in 2013.

Despite mergers and acquisitions (M&A) being a key part of the company's growth strategy, we forecast nothing in addition to those already completed; one further M&A deal could lift our 2017 estimated earnings per share and target price by at least 7 per cent.

Our target price of S$0.59 is based on 27 times 2017 estimated earnings, pegged to the average two-year forward average earnings multiple of small-cap healthcare peers in Singapore (Q&M, ISEC, Singapore O&G).

FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST | ADD

TARGET PRICE: S$2.01

JAN 23 CLOSE: S$1.98

CIMB Research, Jan 20

We think investor interest could pick up when the peak of Northpoint's asset enhancement initiative (AEI) passes through in the next three months and occupancies and earnings recover.

Meanwhile, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's low gearing of 29.7 per cent puts the trust in a strong position to explore inorganic growth.

Its sponsor has two assets that could be injected when stabilised. Downside risk could come from a delay in the completion of the Northpoint AEI.

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$2.17

JAN 23 CLOSE: S$1.96

DBS Group Research, Jan 23

Capitaland Mall Trust (CMT)'s slight negative distribution per unit (DPU) growth of 1.1 per cent in 2016 was not a surprise.

Growth engines such as tenant sales and shopper traffic continue to place downward pressure on the back of a still challenging retail environment, which resulted in slower growth in rental reversions.

We expect flattish to marginal DPU growth for the next couple of years.

Funan's redevelopment plans are within our expectations.

As CMT will fund Funan's redevelopment cost of S$560 million entirely with debt, which is comfortably below the S$800 million headroom available, gearing is expected to increase to 38 per cent, which is still healthy.