Brokers’ take

Compiled by Lee Meixian

M1 | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $1.63

APRIL 17 CLOSE: $1.82

Maybank Kim Eng, April 17

Despite some variances due to implementation of new contract accounting standards, we believe M1's Q1 2018 results were in line with low expectations (ours and consensus).

Increasing competition in the wireless space is likely to constrain the operational and share price performances.

The implementation of SFRS 15 on contract reporting standards has had less of an impact on M1's reported profits than its peers because it had been employing a similar standard for its iPhone accounting.

Management guided for a $13 million one-time, cash-tax impact from the change, but otherwise, operating cashflows remain similar.

With the number of competitors increasing over the next 12 to 18 months we cannot discount the risk to our base-case scenario of gradual revenue erosion for M1.

As such, we maintain our "hold" rating despite its 12-month underperformance against the Straits Times Index.

The major risk factor to our view is the uncertain impact to industry participants from increasing competition.

IHH HEALTHCARE | BUY

TARGET PRICE: RM7 (S$2.40)

APRIL 17 CLOSE: RM6.09

Maybank Kim Eng, April 17

IHH confirmed that on April 11, 2018 it issued a non-binding letter to the board of Fortis with its interest to participate in Fortis with a bid.

However, Fortis indicated that it has already entered into binding agreements with Manipal Health Enterprises, Manipal Global Health Services and TPG Asia.

With IHH's bid apparently only 3.2 per cent higher, we see a risk of overpaying if it chooses to meaningfully raise, not to mention the short-term operational challenges from legacy issues at Fortis.

We do see long-term advantages in that Fortis could significantly enhance IHH's position in India, its fourth home market, where it operates six hospitals.

We are also mindful of several key operational challenges at Fortis, which were highlighted in IHH's letter:

1) ongoing investigations by regulators;

2) tightened credit lines;

3) complex holding structure;

4) tepid operational performance vs peers; and

5) litigation against former promoters.

