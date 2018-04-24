Brokers' take

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE | BUY APRIL 23 CLOSE: $7.70 FAIR VALUE: $8.22

OCBC Investment Research, April 23

Singapore Exchange (SGX) posted strong third-quarter net earnings of $100.5 million, up 21 per cent year on year and 13.7 per cent quarter on quarter, and above the street and our expectations.

We have raised our earnings for FY2018 to account for the stronger third quarter, and this brings our full year earnings projection from $364.1 million to $371.9 million. Our fair value estimate moves up slightly, from $8.16 to $8.22.

With a total return of about 12.4 per cent, including dividend yield of 3.7 per cent, based on last Friday's closing share price of $7.56, we are upgrading SGX to a "buy".

MINDCHAMPS PRESCHOOL

| BUY APRIL 23 CLOSE: $0.84 TARGET PRICE:$0.95

RHB Securities Singapore, April 23

We initiate coverage on MindChamps with a "buy" recommendation and target price of $0.95, or a 16 per cent upside.

It is a dominant player in Singapore's premium range of pre-schools. Last year, it expanded into Australia and signed master franchisees in China, Myanmar and Vietnam.

On the macro-economic front, we like the company's strong branding position to tap Asia's rising middle class, and increasing willingness to spend on children's education.

We expect earnings to grow at 29 per cent compound annual growth rate over the next three years, with full-year contribution from Australian acquisitions to be the main propeller of its earnings growth this year. This is more attractive compared with its peer average of 22 per cent.

Key risks include changes in government policies; reputational risks, if any, of the schools not able to deliver consistent standards; and overpaying for acquisitions.

MM2 ASIA | BUY APRIL 23 CLOSE: $0.49 TARGET PRICE: $0.56

Maybank Kim Eng, April 22

We believe mm2 is on the cusp of a healthy growth phase, backed by its media and entertainment acquisitions in the past 12 months.

As a young small- to mid-cap with geographical expansion ambitions, we believe its share price will be shaped more by its growth prospects than peer valuations at this stage.

We value it at $0.56, or FY19E price-earnings to growth ratio of one, on a FY18-21E core earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent, against the Asian average of 1.7 times.