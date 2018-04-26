Brokers’ take

Compiled by Annabeth Leow

CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST | ACCUMULATE

APRIL 25 CLOSE: $1.78

TARGET PRICE: $1.88

Phillip Securities Research, April 25

Lease renewal and interest rate refinancing risks have been largely reduced, with only 5 per cent of leases and zero debt expiring this year.

Distribution per unit outlook is thus stable.

Near-term growth drivers are contributions from Asia Square Tower 2, acquired in September 2017, and the completion of CapitaSpring in 2021.

With strengthening rents, as well as refinancing risks much reduced until FY19 and negative rental reversions turning out less severe than we expected, we revise our FY19E distribution per unit upwards by 3 per cent, with a corresponding increase in target price.

Upgrade to "accumulate", with an increased target price of $1.88, from $1.80 before.

SUNNINGDALE TECH | ADD

APRIL 25 CLOSE: $1.29

TARGET PRICE: $2.50

CGS-CIMB, April 24

Q1 2018 core net profit was below expectations and gross profit margin is into its third quarter of consecutive decline since peaking at 15.6 per cent in Q2 2017.

Management cites an increasingly competitive business landscape in the rest of 2018.

We moderate our sales and gross margin assumption, leading to a decrease in core FY18 to FY20 earnings per share forecasts.

Our target price is cut from $2.82 to $2.50, based on a FY18 price-to-book ratio of 1.23 times - against 1.37 times previously - as returns on equity decline.

We maintain our "add" call, with better cost management as a potential catalyst.

Slowdown in customer orders is a downside risk.

UG HEALTHCARE CORP | BUY

APRIL 25 CLOSE: $0.196

TARGET PRICE: $0.32

RHB Securities, April 23

We are positive on the long-term global demand growth for gloves. Demand has been rising at a 5.7 per cent compound annual growth rate over the past 12 years.

Our expectations of an appreciating US dollar against the ringgit would also indicate an improved earnings outlook for glove manufacturers.

UG Healthcare is increasing its annual production capacity by 21 per cent year-on-year to 2.9 billion units by June, which would contribute to higher FY19F revenue and earnings.

We initiate with a "buy" recommendation and target price of 32 cents. Key risks include higher gas and raw material prices, which could narrow margins.

