Brokers’ take

SUNTEC REIT | HOLD

APRIL 26 CLOSE: $1.91

FAIR VALUE: $1.84

OCBC Investment Research, April 26

Suntec Reit reported its Q1 2018 results, which met our expectations.

We believe underlying operations have firmed up for both its office and retail segments. We expect office spot rents to continue their upward trajectory this year.

Since our downgrade to a "sell" on Jan 24, and as of the closing price on April 25, Suntec Reit's share price has corrected by 11.6 per cent.

We believe valuations are less demanding than before, with Suntec Reit now trading at FY2018F distribution yield of 5.3 per cent.

We factor in Suntec Reit's acquisition of an additional 25 per cent interest in Southgate Complex and raise our fair value from $1.81 to $1.84. Upgrade from "sell" to "hold".

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST | BUY

APRIL 26 CLOSE: $1.03

TARGET PRICE: $1.22

DBS Group Research, April 26

We believe the recent acquisition of a portfolio of warehouses, combined with other announced redevelopments and acquisitions, should result in Ascendas India Trust delivering a three-year distribution per unit compound annual growth rate of 8 per cent - three to four times faster than the average for the S-Reit sector.

The key risk to our bullish stance on Ascendas India Trust's distribution per unit is a significant depreciation of the rupee; a downturn in the Indian economy, which will depress rents; or delays in the completion of announced acquisitions and development projects.

We maintain our "buy" call.

After incorporating a larger than expected equity raising and weaker rupee, we have lowered our dividend discount model-based target price to $1.22, from $1.25.

AEM HOLDINGS | ADD

APRIL 26 CLOSE: $6.03

TARGET PRICE: $7.24

CGS-CIMB, April 25

We deem Q1 2018 core net profit, at 18 per cent of our full-year forecast, to be below expectations.

We attribute this to the higher expenses arising from its three recent acquisitions, which we were not able to forecast.

Our FY2018 to FY2020 earnings per share forecasts are reduced by 6.9 per cent to 15.9 per cent as we factor in higher staff costs.

We maintain our "add" call with a lower target price of $7.24, from $8.19 previously.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.