Brokers' take

CAPITALAND | BUY

MAY 2 CLOSE: $3.76

FAIR VALUE: $4.26

OCBC Investment Research, May 2

CapitaLand's Q1 2018 results were in line with our expectations. Revenue and gross profit surged 53.3 per cent and 78.9 per cent year on year to $1.4 billion and $602.9 million, respectively.

This was underpinned largely by stronger contributions from development projects in Singapore and China, rental income from newly opened and acquired properties and the consolidation of CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaRetail China Trust and Raffles City Singapore Trust from Q3 2017.

Profit after tax and minority interest (Patmi), however, dipped 18.8 per cent year on year to $319.1 million due mainly to the absence of a $160.9 million gain from the sale of The Nassim in Q1 2017.

Excluding this and other one-off items such as portfolio gains and revaluation gains and impairments, CapitaLand's adjusted operating Patmi grew 25 per cent year on year to $228.7 million, forming 24.8 per cent of our FY18 forecast.

MOYA HOLDINGS ASIA | BUY

MAY 2 CLOSE: $0.099

TARGET PRICE: $0.15

RHB, May 2

Moya reported a sterling Q1 2018, with Patmi surging 560 per cent year on year to $8.8 million, making up 31.9 per cent of our FY18 estimate.

Q1 2018 revenue also spiked by 268 per cent year on year to $45.06 million, mainly due to the acquisition of Acuatico last year.

Going forward, we do expect 2018 to be a stellar year for the company, with acquisitions and the extension of the concession in the pipeline, as well as the full accretion of Acuatico's numbers for the full year to drive earnings growth.

With the planned expansion in capacity for two of its water plants, Bekasi and Tangerang, coupled with non-revenue water (water that has been produced and is lost before it reaches the customer) reduction in the next five years, Moya is set to enjoy strong organic growth.

It is now Indonesia's largest water treatment company in terms of capacity, and management aims to reach 20,000 litres per second in capacity this year, from 13,000 litres per second presently.

This would also give it an advantage, especially when negotiating terms in buying out existing smaller players.

With further cost savings, volume expansion, and the recovery of its non-revenue water providing strong organic growth - coupled with additional acquisitions in the pipeline to further boost net profit after tax - we think the outlook is bright for Moya.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.

Compiled by Lee Meixian