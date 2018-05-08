Brokers' take

JAPAN FOODS HOLDING | BUY

MAY 3 CLOSE: $0.505

TARGET PRICE: $0.63

RHB Research, May 4

Japan Foods Holding's (JFH) multi-brand concept allows it to capture wider consumer segments and continually cater to changing consumer tastes.

This strategy has made JFH popular with landlords and has allowed it to maximise its revenue on a per restaurant basis.

We assess that JFH could open four to five new restaurants each year during FY19-20 (March). Improving revenue per store for its key brands on improving consumer sentiment and continued focus on cost control should enable JFH to deliver annual earnings growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

It is also looking to grow overseas, having aggressively expanded into Hong Kong and China through investments in associates during FY13-17. The company is in discussions to set up a joint venture in Indonesia, a market where it has not had a presence since 2015.

JFH's dividend yield of 4 per cent is the highest among SGX-listed peers. Given its strong FCF (free cash flow)-generation ability, we believe there is potential for further upside.

While its net margin of 7.1 per cent may not be the highest in the industry, it is still superior to that of most peers. We believe margins could expand further in FY19-20.

JFH is trading at a FY19F price to earnings (PE) of 14.8 times, which is at a significant discount to the industry's two-year PE average of 19.5 times. Given the strong growth outlook and superior financial metrics, we believe it deserves to trade closer to the industry average, if not higher.

Key risks include rising labour costs and rental expenses, lower consumer spending, and non-renewal of franchise agreements.

SINGTEL | BUY

MAY 7 CLOSE: $3.50

TARGET PRICE: $3.85

DBS Group Research, May 7

Singtel is a unique telco-tech play that is beginning to reap the benefits of digital investments made three to four years ago and is ahead of its regional peers on digital transformation efforts.

However, we trim our earnings forecast for FY18 and FY19 by 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively mainly on the back of a potential drop in contribution from Telkomsel.

Excluding the market cap of its associates, Singtel's core business is trading at only 5.7 times of FY19's forecasted EV (enterprise value)/Ebitda - some 20 per cent to 30 per cent discount to regional and local peers.

Due to Ebitda losses incurred in the Digital Life! and cyber security businesses, the market ascribes a negative value to them.

We argue that these businesses are worth $0.14 per share based on a 1X revenue multiple as scale is the key for such businesses and Singtel has already shown the capability to turn around a loss-making digital advertising business into positive Ebitda territory.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.

Compiled by Anita Gabriel