Brokers' take

KEPPEL DC REIT

| ACCUMULATE

MAY 8 CLOSE: $1.38

TARGET PRICE: $1.51

Phillip Securities, May 8

What is the news?

Launch of private placement of 224 million new units to raise gross proceeds of $303 million.

Advanced distribution of 2.75 Singapore cents.

Acquisition of a 99 per cent interest in property at 13, Sunview Way, by way of acquiring a 99 per cent interest in Kingsland Data Centre Pte Ltd.

Gross proceeds from the private placement will be used to acquire the property and repay debt of Kingsland Data Centre.

There is an agreement for two of the three tenants to ramp up space requirements, bringing committed occupancy to 84.2 per cent, lower than portfolio occupancy of 93.7 per cent.

The weighted average lease expiry (Wale) of 3.6 years includes the effect of the ramp-in in occupancy by the tenants and is shorter than the existing portfolio Wale of 9.6 years as at March 30.

Upgrade to "accumulate" from "neutral", with a higher target price of $1.51, from $1.47 previously. The long-term demand drivers for data centres remain intact, but downside risk arises from the rich valuation.

AVI-TECH ELECTRONICS

| NEUTRAL

MAY 8 CLOSE: $0.445

TARGET PRICE: $0.43

RHB Securities, May 8

We downgrade Avi-Tech Electronics to "neutral" from "buy", with a lower discounted cash flow-derived target price of S$0.43, from $0.59.

Avi-Tech's engineering and manufacturing customers supply wafer machines to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which trimmed its full-year revenue target owing to softer demand for smartphones and uncertainty over cryptocurrency mining.

This will likely have a negative impact on Avi-Tech's customers as orders for machines and parts would be delayed, which would in turn affect Avi-Tech.

As Avi-Tech mainly provides burn-in services for chipmakers in the automotive sector, where there has been gradual and steady growth, we expect the burn-in segment to continue to grow at 10 per cent to 15 per cent annually, and not be impacted by the slowdown in the semiconductor sector.

We cut our FY2018F estimates by 36 per cent to factor in the slowdown in the semiconductor sector globally, and expected delays in orders as highlighted above. The stock is, however, backed by an attractive FY2018F yield of 5.4 per cent, and management is actively exploring merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

