Brokers' take

Compiled by Annabeth Leow

FRASERS LOGISTICS & INDUSTRIAL TRUST | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $1.21

MAY 9 CLOSE: $1.05

OCBC Investment Research, May 9

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's second-quarter results came in within our expectations.

Distribution per unit in Singapore dollar terms grew by 3.4 per cent year on year to 1.81 cents, owing to a currency hedge rate of A$1 to S$1.0647 that Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust entered into, against a rate of A$1 to S$1.0014 in the same period the year before.

There were three leases renewed or signed in the second quarter. Although rental reversions were negative at 7.3 per cent, the three leases carry annual rent increments of 3.15 per cent to 3.25 per cent, while two of the leases have long tenure of 7.1 years and 10 years, thus providing visibility. Occupancy continues to be high at 99.4 per cent, while weighted average lease expiry is healthy at 6.75 years.

As Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust has a policy of hedging its foreign exchange on a rolling six-month basis, we believe its currency hedges rate for its second-half distributions are likely to come in lower than its first-half hedges.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.27

MAY 9 CLOSE: $0.96

DBS Vickers, May 9

First-quarter profits of RM31.1 million (S$10.5 million) were within expectations as foreign exchange was the key earnings drag.

Industry headwinds persist, but Riverstone Holdings can outperform peers as it ramps up on new cleanroom capacity from the second half, which carries higher margins.

Given current attractive valuations, hard-to-replicate cleanroom expertise and robust end-demand, Riverstone could also be an attractive acquisition target for the bigger boys with ambitions to break into the lucrative cleanroom business.

Maintain "buy" call and target price of $1.27.

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION | ACCUMULATE

TARGET PRICE: $14.90

MAY 9 CLOSE: $13.14

Phillip Securities, May 8

OCBC growth may be more timid than expected. First-quarter earnings were boosted by an unsustainably low - or nonexistent - allowance. This kept us from shaving our FY2018E profit estimates.

Unless we enter into a more vibrant capital market, investment income will remain a drag on earnings. Upside in net interest margins will be capped by Indonesia, on inability to raise pricing, and Hong Kong, on lack of current account and savings account franchise.

We raised our target price to $14.90, from $13.94 previously, on a higher terminal growth rate assumption.

Nevertheless, our rating has been downgraded to "accumulate", owing to the share price performance.

