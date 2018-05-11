Brokers’ take

Compiled by Annabeth Leow

CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE CORPORATION

| BUY

MAY 10 CLOSE: $1.58

TARGET PRICE: $2.13

UOB Kay Hian, May 10

China Aviation Oil's first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with net profit jumping 13.9 per cent year on year.

While oil prices continue to trend upwards, the market remains extremely volatile with geopolitical factors such as the US pulling out of the Iran deal.

We are cautiously optimistic for China Aviation Oil this year but continue to assume lower gains for trading and optimisation activities.

We expect the Shanghai Pudong International Airport Aviation Fuel Supply Company associate to continue to generate strong recurring income for the group with long-term growth rates around 7 per cent, in yuan terms, amid strong fundamentals and a China civil aviation boom.

Maintain "buy" and a target price of $2.13, pegged at 13.5 times the FY2018F price-to-equity ratio.

FRASER AND NEAVE | BUY

MAY 10 CLOSE: $2.08

TARGET PRICE: $2.75

Phillip Securities Research, May 9

We are cautiously optimistic on the trading environment in its core markets, that is, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

We expect strengthening ringgit and cash handouts from Malaysia's generous 2018 Budget to spur domestic spending post-election.

Singapore and Thailand's private consumptions are turning the corner on the back of an economic upturn.

Having said that, rising input costs and intensified competition, and the group's brand-building efforts in new markets - namely Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia - will continue to compress margins.

Upgraded to "buy" on recent price retracement.

However, we have lowered our sum-of-parts-derived target price to $2.75 from $2.83, as we cut our FY2018E earnings by 29 per cent on lower beverages and dairies margins.

We believe that FY2018E earnings would be supported by higher profit share from Vinamilk with full 12 months contribution in FY2018E and benefits from restructuring initiatives to be realised.

We expect Vinamilk to continue to drive over 40 per cent of the group's earnings before interest and taxes moving forward.

Vinamilk has achieved 25 per cent of its targeted 2018 net profit of 10.75 trillion dong (S$634 million) in the first quarter.

The group currently owns 20 per cent of Vinamilk shares, up from 19.96 per cent as at end-March.

PACC OFFSHORE SERVICES HOLDINGS | HOLD

MAY 10 CLOSE: $0.34

TARGET PRICE: $0.32

DBS Vickers, May 9

Maintain "hold" on low earnings visibility for the second half of this year and on technical overhang from the proposed bulk sale by major shareholder Malaysia Bulk Carriers.

Although the first quarter saw a strong contribution from the accommodation segment, the two heavyweight semisubmersible accommodation vessel assets have yet to secure charters for the second half, which could lead to a feast-then-famine situation if jobs do not come in.

Although PACC Offshore's net gearing is now at around 1.6 times, owing to impairments taken, the company's positive operating cash flow, lack of bonds outstanding, and undrawn bank facilities of about US$137 million (S$183 million) give us some comfort.

PACC Offshore has undertaken arbitration against Mexico relating to issues with Mexican vessels.

It made around US$13.3 million in allowances in 2013 and 2014 for these charters, by our calculations.

Hence, winning this arbitration could bring in that amount of cash.

