Brokers’ take

Compiled by Lee Meixian

COMFORTDELGRO | NEUTRAL

MAY 14 CLOSE: $2.34

TARGET PRICE: $2.20

RHB Research, May 14

We maintain "neutral" with a higher target price of $2.20, from $1.98.

The stock offers a 4.8 per cent dividend yield.

We await the final outcome of ComfortDelGro's deal with Uber, on the likely acquisition of Lion City Rental's private-hire car fleet and the group's strategy to expand into the private-hire car business.

In the near term, the public transport services segment remains the growth driver, with contributions from new bus services and higher rail revenue in Singapore, along with higher revenue from overseas operations.

ComfortDelGro's Q1 2018 profit of $66.3 million accounted for 21 per cent to 22 per cent of our and consensus 2018 profit estimates.

A lower than estimated performance of taxi business was the key reason for earnings disappointment.

A $4.8 million year-on-year decline in earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) to $95.7 million was largely due to $3.8 million and $2.8 million decline in Ebit from taxi and automotive engineering businesses, respectively.

This was offset by a higher profit from public transport services.

CITY DEVELOPMENTS | BUY

MAY 14 CLOSE: $12.40

FAIR VALUE: $15.78

OCBC Investment Research, May 14

City Developments (CDL) reported its Q1 2018 results which missed ours and the street's expectations.

Revenue jumped 35 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 billion, but gross profit slipped 1.1 per cent to $363.1 million.

This is due to contribution from lower margin projects, such as The Criterion executive condominium (TOP in February this year).

Despite robust sales from its high-end New Futura project, the profits will be booked only in later quarters upon legal completion of the transactions.

Net profit for Q1 2018 fell 16.3 per cent year-on-year to $80 million due to lower gross profit and higher finance costs, effective tax rate and minority interests.

This formed 12.6 per cent and 12.3 per cent of our and Bloomberg consensus' FY18 forecasts, respectively.

After adjustments, our revalued net asset value-derived fair value estimate declines from $15.91 to $15.78.

CDL continues to be one of our top picks within the property sector, as the group looks poised to benefit from the firm uplift in the Singapore residential market with the largest land bank in Singapore catering to all segments such as EC, mass, mid and high-end.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.