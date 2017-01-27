Brokers' take

Compiled by Cai Haoxiang,

The Business Times

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$1.62

JAN 26 CLOSE: S$1.505

DBS Group Research, Jan 26

We believe MBC I (Mapletree Business City - Phase 1) represents a rare gem, not only due to the scarcity of supply in Grade A Business Parks, but it also adds diversification to the portfolio by adding a new property type.

As anticipated, the real estate investment trust (Reit) has utilised the opportunity of lease expiries to rebalance the tenant mix at VivoCity. This has enabled it to achieve a rental reversion of 13.5 per cent in 9M FY2017 without compromising on the occupancy rate.

While VivoCity's performance has been very encouraging, the mall is gradually phasing into a matured stage with potential decline in growth ahead. The timely acquisition of MBC I, still a segment in high demand, should mitigate the slowdown in growth at VivoCity.

Our discounted cash flow-backed target price is maintained at S$1.62. The stock offers a dividend yield of more than 5.5 per cent, and a total potential return of 15 per cent. "Buy" call maintained.

OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST | ADD

TARGET PRICE: S$0.71

JAN 26 CLOSE: S$0.685

CIMB Research, Jan 25

We continue to favour OUEHT as we project 5.8 per cent year-on-year distribution per unit (DPU) growth, underpinned by full-year contributions of Michael Kors and Victoria's Secret as well as the enlarged Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

The stock is not without risk, but we feel that our projections have reflected the continued retail headwinds and weakness from Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Maintain "add" with a slightly higher dividend discount model target price. OUEHT trades at 0.9 times 2016 price to book and 7.1 per cent 2017 yield.

UOB | BUY (UPGRADE FROM NEUTRAL)

TARGET PRICE: S$22.90

JAN 26 CLOSE: S$20.98

RHB Research, Jan 25

We raise UOB's target price by 21 per cent to S$22.90 as we cut 2017 loan loss provisioning and raise our long-term return on equity assumption to 10.1 per cent.

We believe Q4 2016's asset quality deterioration was at a controlled pace, which should keep credit costs within management's guidance.

UOB has the highest loan loss coverage amongst peers, which provides scope for a write-back of general provisions in 2017.

The bank ought to record wider net interest margins from the Sibor's rise. Its share price has also underperformed DBS by 10 percentage points over the past four months.