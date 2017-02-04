Brokers' take

SINGAPORE OIL AND GAS | NEUTRAL

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 3

Ever since Opec announced that it will cut production - the first time in eight years - in late November, oil prices have increased from the mid-US$40s to the mid US$50s currently.

Investors keen to gain exposure to oil plays have generally focused on the large caps like Keppel Corp (+16 per cent), Sembcorp Industries (+19 per cent), Sembcorp Marine (+9 per cent) and mid-sized Ezion Holdings (+20 per cent), possibly due to concerns that some smaller companies would face greater financial difficulties under the tough environment.

SINGAPORE BANKS | UNDERWEIGHT

CIMB Research, Feb 2

Ezra called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement.

We believe this is related to the results of its discussions with lenders and other stakeholders regarding its financial position, which could result in the group, its JV or subsidiaries' liquidation in the worst case scenario.

As of 31 Aug 2016, the group had US$989 million of term loans and bills payable to banks.

As the banks do not disclose their lending exposures to individual clients, we adopt an arbitrary approach and assume each company's debt is equally split among its principal bankers as listed in its annual report.

We estimate that DBS ("hold", TP: S$15.40) has the largest exposure to the Ezra group of companies at S$637m, followed by OCBC ("reduce", TP: S$8.18) at S$300m and UOB ("hold", TP: S$18.42) at S$166m.

DBS' larger exposure is mainly due to its lending to EMAS Chiyoda Subsea, given that it was the co-lead arranger for the loan facility for EMAS Chiyoda's main vessel, the Lewek Constellation.

We remain underweight on the Singapore banks, as asset quality concerns still loom.

Despite higher oil prices and the introduction of new working capital loans by Spring Singapore, the banks' exposure to oil & gas firms still remain under stress as E&P spending has yet to return.

We are also watchful of the banks' exposure to the SME sector and trading firms that could be hurt by the stronger US dollar.