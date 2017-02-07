Brokers' take

Compiled by Andrea Soh, The Business Times

STARHUB | SELL (DOWNGRADE)

TARGET PRICE: S$2.65

FEB 6 CLOSE: S$2.80

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 6

StarHub's 4Q16 revenue rose 0.2 per cent yoy to S$634.8 million. But as operating expenses grew at a faster pace of 2.7 per cent to S$570.7 million, 4Q16 Ebitda and Patmi plunged 13.6 per cent and 33.2 per cent y-o-y to S$135.7 million and S$54.0 million as strong showing from broadband and enterprise fixed were dragged by mobile, pay TV and lower sale of equipment.

Operating expenses declined 2.2 per cent to S$1433.1 million but on lower service revenue and income grant, FY16 Ebitda missed our expectations as it slipped 3.2 per cent to S$690.1 million and Patmi fell 8.3 per cent to S$341.4 million.

While StarHub maintained its FY16 dividend, it's expected to cut its FY17 dividend (first cut since FY09), as management also guided for much weaker Ebitda margin on flat revenue in FY17. Given weak earnings visibility, we cut our FY17F/18F Ebitda by 17.2 per cent/16.4 per cent and lower our terminal growth rate from 0.75 per cent to 0.50 per cent. Consequently our discounted cashflow-based fair value decreases from S$3.05 to S$2.65.

SIA ENGINEERING | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: S$3.58

FEB 6 CLOSE: S$3.52

DBS Group Research, Feb 6

After a brief nosedive, SIA Engineering's (SIE) share price has recovered to around our previous target of S$3.53 and the stock is now trading in line with its historical average forward PE of about 25x.

While weakness in the widebody maintenance, repair and overhaul space due to lower work content and longer intervals between checks on newer aircraft/engine models continues to cast a shadow on SIE's future earnings projections, we think the possibility of a special dividend at year end (due to its large cash balance of S$560 million, boosted by receipts from disposal of its stake in HAESL in 1QFY17) as well as privatisation prospects by parent SIA should continue to provide support to SIE's share price.

Core net profit of S$50.3 million for 3QFY17 was boosted by a sharp jump in JV profits of S$9.4 million qoq. However, given that the engine repair and overhaul business, which accounts for the bulk of SIE's JV takings, will continue to face structural issues, this quarter's upswing is more a timing/recognition issue rather than an indicator of a sustainable recovery.

We cannot rule out a lengthy period of weak MRO demand amid structural changes in the industry. Increasing competition could also lead to renewed stress on the margin front. Upside risk exists in the form of potential privatisation/M&A.

