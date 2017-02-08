Brokers' take

FRASERS LOGISTIC AND INDUSTRIAL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.08

FEB 7 CLOSE: $0.97

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 7

FLT reported its 1QFY17 results which met our expectations. Gross revenue came in at A$39.7 million, which was slightly lower than its IPO Prospectus forecast by 1.5 per cent.

However, its DPU of 1.74 cents exceeded its prospectus forecast by 6.1 per cent and was driven mainly by lower-than-expected finance costs.

We expect its portfolio to remain resilient, as it has minimal lease expiries during the years ending Dec 31, 2017 and Dec 31, 2018. FLT's portfolio occupancy stood at a healthy 99.3 per cent, as at Dec 31, 2016, and it also has a long portfolio weighted average lease-expiry of 6.9 years. FLT has a low gearing ratio of 29.7 per cent as at end-1QFY17.

RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $0.85

FEB 7 CLOSE: $0.89

DBS Group Research, Feb 7

While we are positive on RHT's expansion plans and exposure to the growing demand for healthcare services in India, we believe the loss of income from the sale of FHTL has yet to be fully priced in. There may also be pressure on DPU (excluding potential special dividends) from 2017 after management's decision to reduce distribution payout.

We expect RHT to continue to deliver decent organic growth on the back of a robust outlook in the Indian healthcare sector and steady increase in average revenue per operating bed.

RHT has significant debt headroom, with gearing at only 15 per cent as at end-Dec 2015. This would allow RHT to support its expansion plans and/or pursue accretive acquisitions.

SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO | NON-RATED

TARGET PRICE (CONSENSUS): $0.87

FEB 7 CLOSE: $0.605

CIMB Research, Feb 6

We visited SMI which operates diversified businesses in Myanmar.

Led by management with prior experience in Jardine Group and LVMH Moet Hennessy, SMI not only inked a 10-year exclusive supply agreement with DFS Group, but also won a 10-year duty-free retail concession at the new terminal of Yangon International Airport for 90 per cent of commercial space.

In its 1H17 results, SMI reported core net loss of US$2.6 million (S$3.7 million) which was an improvement vs 2H16's core net loss of US$4.8 million, thanks to the new travel retail segment, said management.

It also recorded operating cash outflow of US$7.6 million and net gearing of 62 per cent.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.