Brokers' take

GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES | HOLD (DOWNGRADE)

TARGET PRICE: S$2.87

FEB 10 PRICE: S$2.76

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 10

Q3 FY17 Patmi (profit after tax and minority interests) fell 7 per cent y-o-y to US$171 million due to the absence of a one-time syndication gain related to GLP's first US portfolio in Q3 FY16 and foreign exchange losses in Q3 FY17. Adjusted for non-recurring items, core earnings and same-property net operating income rose 22 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, as scale of operations and fund management platform continues to grow. We deem these results to be mostly within expectations.

After updating our valuation model with the latest financials and being cognizant of a potential sale ahead as an option under the strategic review, we update our fair value estimate to our RNAV of S$2.87. While we are positive on its long-term fundamentals, we believe it could be judicious for long-time investors to take some profits off the table after a breathtaking 57 per cent rally since Nov 16.

NEO GROUP | NEUTRAL (DOWNGRADE)

TARGET PRICE: S$0.61

FEB 9 PRICE: S$0.575

RHB Group, Feb 10

Although the long-awaited food manufacturing segment has finally turned operationally profitable, we think the good news is more than offset by the negative growth in the food catering wing.

The latter is still Neo Group's most profitable business. We believe that a downturn in this segment will negatively impact the group's earnings.

We downgrade the counter to "neutral" with a new S$0.61 target price (from S$0.80, 5 per cent upside) on a weaker outlook for Singapore's food catering industry.

SATS LTD | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: S$5.00

FEB 10 PRICE: S$4.97

CIMB Research, Feb 10

FY3/17 net profit of S$65 million (+5 per cent q-o-q, 6 per cent y-o-y) and 9M FY17 core net profit of S$187 million (79 per cent of our FY17F) were in line with our forecasts and consensus.

Operating margin improved to 15.1 per cent (1H17: 13.7 per cent) from lower raw material costs, which got some reprieve from regional currency movements.

We raise our FY17-18 EPS by 2 per cent to 5 per cent on higher margins. Our target price inched up accordingly. The current valuation of 21 times forward P/E (+2 sd of its 10-year mean) is fair, tracking about 6 per cent to 7 per cent earnings growth in FY18-19.

