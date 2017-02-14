Brokers' take

Compiled by Kenneth Lim, The Business Times

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.80

FEB 13 CLOSE: $0.59

DBS Group Research, Feb 13

We continue to like Yoma Strategic Holdings on the back of an improved operating outlook post the new government in Myanmar. We believe the consistent delivery of the group's real estate sales, coupled with the continued scaling up of its operations for its non-real estate segments, will represent upside to earnings and target price.

Nine-month 2017 net profit fell 60 per cent year-on-year to $11 million on net currency translation losses of $4 million, mitigated by higher investment gains (17 per cent year-on-year).

Excluding currency losses, the estimated net profit fell 39 per cent year-on-year to $14 million, 48 per cent of our FY17 estimates. Key updates: Yoma opened four new KFC stores in Q3 2017, on track to meet FY17 forecast target; landmark development has been approved by Myanmar Investment Commission; and the government has chosen Yoma to facilitate the purchase of 600 New Holland tractors.

Management remains optimistic on the longer-term outlook for the real estate market in Yangon. The establishment of the framework of the condominium law, which promotes and facilitates foreign investment in Myanmar's real estate market, is expected to boost volume going forward.

800 SUPER HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.42

FEB 13 CLOSE: $1.105

Phillip Capital Research, Feb 13

The treatment and disposal of sludge contract is not contributing yet; details in next quarter.

The 800 Super made an announcement on Oct 27 last year, in relation to the contract from the Public Utilities Board. While the announcement stated that the contract starts from Nov 7, we understand from management that the project has not contributed yet, and construction of the facility will commence only in Q2 2018.

Details on capital expenditure and the project timeline will be announced in the next quarter. However, we do expect the company to be taking on more debt to fund the construction cost of the facility.

We have yet to include the contribution from this project into our forecasts. Hence, this is a source of further upside to our valuation of the stock.

The company introduced maiden interim dividend of one cent; we kept our payout ratio forecast intact.

We believe this will be welcomed by investors and trading liquidity of the stock may improve going forward. In view of the interim dividend, there will be a one-off higher cash outflow in FY17. We continue to assume a full-year dividend based on 30 per cent payout ratio.

