Brokers' take

Compiled by Kenneth Lim,

The Business Times

HOCK LIAN SENG HOLDINGS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.69

FEB 16 CLOSE: $0.52

UOB Kay Hian Research, Feb 16

With mega infrastructure projects pushing civil engineering demand, Hock Lian Seng's (HLS) record high orderbook, which already boasts three to five years' earnings visibility, is set to grow further.

The 47-year-old firm has wide-ranging expertise in government projects with a robust 2017 forecast net cash of $209.9 million, or a hefty 80 per cent of market capitalisation.

Initiate coverage with a "buy" and target price of $0.69, based on 7.6 times ex-net cash 2017 forecast price earnings ratio. HLS offers a 2016 dividend yield of 4.9 per cent with potential for more.

SINGAPORE PROPERTY SECTOR | NOT RATED

Credit Suisse, Feb 16

We believe developers will be keen to tap into the rising sales momentum recently, with an estimated six new launches in Q1 2017. Overall, we expect primary sales to be maintained at about the 8,000 units level, despite a decline in land sales, given better take-up rates.

We expect developers to benefit from a recovery in residential sentiment and volumes, with City Developments being our top pick, given its status as a residential proxy, and still-attractive valuation at 0.94 times price-to-book (-1.1 standard deviation from historical average).

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC CO | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $1.07

FEB 16 CLOSE: $0.96

CIMB Research, Feb 15

Recap that in the previous two quarters, consumers were trading down to lower average-selling-price white spirits from brown spirits amid a tough consumption environment.

However, management now sees this downtrading trend stabilising. Consumption appears to have bottomed out and should pick up from here.

Management also explained that the weak spirits volumes (-10.8 per cent) in Q1 2017 were due to the mourning period in Thailand. Market share remained stable.

Management clarified that the long-awaited corporate restructuring of Fraser and Neave and Fraser Centrepoint Ltd should be completed this year.

On mergers and acquisitions, management remained mum about the details. However, we do not rule out a sizeable acquisition, especially as gearing levels are relatively low (current net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at about one time, with capacity to increase to four times, according to management).