Brokers' take

Compiled by Claire Huang,

The Business Times

SINGAPORE MARKET

Credit Suisse, Mar 9

Following a 15 per cent cut in consensus FY17E earnings per share (EPS) since January 2016, the Q4-16 results season brought about initial signs of consensus earnings upgrades.

Consensus FY17E EPS were raised by 0.1 per cent in February and are flat year-to-date.

Reflecting the breadth of the upgrades, 14 out of 27 stocks on MSCI saw an increase in consensus FY17E EPS post results, led mainly by consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. The Q4-16 results support our view that earnings expectations have bottomed and we could see an inflection in return on equity in 2017.

We see further upside to MSCI Singapore despite the recent outperformance, supported by attractive valuation of 1.25 times price-to-book ratio (P/B).

While the Industrials sector continued to see cuts to 2017E EPS of 2.7 per cent year-to-date, led by Sembcorp Industries (-6.6 per cent) and Keppel (-4.8 per cent), we expect improving new order prospects, lower impairment risks and significant cost cuts to drive better earnings prospects.

UOL GROUP | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$7.30

MARCH 9 CLOSE: S$6.62

OCBC Investment Research, Mar 9

The group has sold 200 out of the 250 units launched for sale at its 505-unit condominium project, The Clement Canopy, at average selling prices (ASP) of $1,300 to $1,400 per square foot (psf).

Given the muted domestic residential market, we are encouraged at UOL's continued ability to create value through projects with good location and product attributes.

We like that the group enjoys a relatively stable earnings profile in an uncertain operating environment; as at end 2016, about 82 per cent of UOL's operating profits are derived from recurring income sources including property investments, hotel operations, investments and management services, with above 90 per cent occupancy rates achieved for almost all its commercial properties in Singapore.

In addition, we see current valuations of its share price to be undemanding at 0.66 times price-to-book, particularly with its healthy balance sheet with 24 per cent gearing ratio and $301.5 million cash.

AEM HOLDINGS LTD | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: S$2.69

MARCH 9 CLOSE: S$1.66

CIMB Research, Mar 9

Potential rerating catalysts include higher order wins, and AEM as a potential acquisition target. AEM's current major shareholder, Orion Phoenix, is essentially a private equity fund.

AEM's current major competitor is Cohu. AEM and Cohu share the same major customer; should this customer decide to switch all its future needs to the current test handler being produced by AEM, there could be a case for Cohu to consider an acquisition of AEM to keep its test handler business with the same customer.