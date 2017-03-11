Brokers' take
Compiled by Claire Huang, The Business Times
SINGAPORE OFFSHORE AND MARINE SECTOR | OVERWEIGHT
Credit Suisse, March 10
Looking ahead, Energy Maritime Associates (EMA) expects 83 to 168 orders in 2017-2021, of which floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) are expected to remain the largest segment with 40 per cent of orders and 65 per cent to 70 per cent of capex.
While Singapore yards have taken on more conversion work in the past, they are perceived to be increasingly competitive in newbuild and turnkey projects, especially as Korean yards pull out on historical cost overruns.
This is seen in Sembcorp Marine's contract with Modec for a newbuild FSO after completion of its Tuas Boulevard Yard.
TAT HONG HOLDINGS | HOLD
TARGET PRICE: $0.40
MARCH 10 CLOSE: $0.375
OCBC Investment Research, March 10
Following Tat Hong's latest quarterly results, we highlight that the group's Tower Crane Rental division in China remains the bright spot, as it saw higher utilisation rates as a result of participation in new projects across several sectors such as commercial building, infrastructure, transport and power generation.
For full year FY17, management expects results to be negatively impacted by likely impairments and ongoing restructuring costs.
The outlook remains mixed across its business divisions with tower crane rental business as the steady performer, while we expect cost containment efforts to continue. We maintain "hold" with an unchanged $0.40 fair value estimate.
HEALTH MANAGEMENT
INTERNATIONAL | BUY
TARGET PRICE: $0.83
MARCH 10 CLOSE: $0.635
Phillip Securities Research, March 10
Increased capacity, stronger patient demand and higher revenue intensity to boost revenue growth at 11.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years.
Quality medical services and improved economies of scale will lead to margin expansion.
Robust margin, coupled with consolidation of hospitals ownership, could translate to 38 per cent CAGR in profit after tax and minority interests over the next five years. Initiate with "buy" and $0.83 target price, implying a 36.6 per cent upside.
