'Bulls back in control' of local bourse

The Singapore bourse amped up to log its fifth consecutive day of gains yesterday owing to improved market sentiment, thanks to Wall Street's solid showing overnight as tensions over a trade war eased with reconciliatory tones from both the US and China.

The key Straits Times Index advanced 13.38 points or 0.39 per cent to finish at 3,479.76, with one technical analyst concluding that the "bulls are back in control of market sentiment" based on the momentum in recent days.

Other key regional bourses closed mixed, with key indices in Japan, South Korea and Australia finishing lower while Hong Kong, China and Malaysia ended higher.

The gains in the local bourse come ahead of two key events in the US - the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve policy meeting last month under new chairman Jerome Powell when rates were raised, and the release of March inflation data.

Even as trade tensions between the world's two largest economies are likely to linger for some time, the markets seem eager to grab any relief they can get following concerns about a global trade war which have plagued sentiment for weeks since US President Donald Trump decided to slap sweeping tariffs on imported metal from China.

Much of the optimism stemmed from Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech on Tuesday, which focused on opening up the world's second-largest economy without touching on the topic of Sino-American trade tensions.

"In a class act to allay trade tensions, President Xi did not deliver any hostile language on the subject of trade tensions with the US," said Ms Kelly Chia of Julius Baer's Asian equity research team.

However, she said continued "elevated volatility" is expected.

The biggest move globally was by the oil markets as Middle East tensions raised concerns over supply and lifted the price to their highest level in three years. This reflect fears about an escalation of tensions in the Middle East following the conflict in Syria, said Julius Baer.

DBS Group Research said: "Regardless of market jitters, geopolitics, trade tensions, staff turnover of the US government's key personnel, scandals, scramble on tariffs, anticipated rate hikes, it is too early to suggest that we are approaching a recession or the end of the bull markets, in our view".

The local bourse's turnover came in at 1.6 billion shares worth $1.2 billion versus Tuesday's 2.1 billion shares worth $1.4 billion. Gainers outnumbered losers with 249 counters up and 189 counters down.

Banking and Jardine stocks led the gains. OCBC was up 0.9 per cent while DBS and UOB rose 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

IHH Healthcare jumped three cents or 1.5 per cent to $2.05. News reports said South-east Asia's largest hospital operator was preparing to submit a bid for India's Fortis Healthcare to compete with a sweetened offer by TPG-backed Manipal Health Enterprises.

Spackman Entertainment Group inched up 0.3 cent or nearly 4 per cent to 8.7 cents. The Catalist-listed firm said it has inked a deal with South Korean cryptocurrency developer Project Talent to launch utility tokens, dubbed "K Coins".

Singapore Press Holdings closed unchanged at $2.49. The media and property group on Tuesday reported a near 25 per cent year-on-year fall in Q2 net profit to some $40.19 million on the back of a 1.8 per cent drop in operating revenue to $233.7 million.