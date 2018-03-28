Business boot camp for F&B industry members

The quest to crack the food and beverage scene here attracted more than 150 company bosses and representatives to a business boot camp yesterday.

The event, organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore, involved workshops and advice from industry leaders on establishing a successful F&B business.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann told the gathering at the Star Performing Arts Centre: "As Singapore's F&B sector evolves, every serious business owner needs to keep abreast of the latest industry trends and strategies to remain competitive."

She praised companies such as ice cream chain Udders, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh and Polar Puffs & Cakes as examples of businesses with innovative formats and strategies.

"The Government will continue to offer strong support for F&B companies to step up and embrace industry transformation," she added. "Next month, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will be officially formed from the merger of Spring Singapore and IE Singapore. For businesses in the food services sector, this means that ESG will offer a single point of contact for advice and support."

Other speakers included an engagement manager from the Disney Institute and the director of Google People Services.