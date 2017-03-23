Buy into banks through warrants

Besides bank stocks, investors have another option if they are interested in putting their money on banks.

SGX also lists warrants - a specified investment product - on all three Singapore banks, with DBS call Warrant (CBJW) being the most actively traded this month.

Structured warrants have a growing presence in Asia as an alternative for investors to participate in the performance of an underlying asset at a fraction of its price, in both bullish and bearish markets.

In this instance, investors who are bullish on the banks may also consider "call" warrants, while those who feel a correction is near may consider the "put" warrants.